Fiorentina eye Torino captain as Vlahovic replacement

Fiorentina are reportedly interested in acquiring Torino striker Andrea Belotti if Dusan Vlahovic is sold but they will have to pay €30 million for the Italy international.

The Gigliati want to extend the contract of the 21-year-old Serbian attacker, which expires in June 2023, but he could be sold if lucrative offers come in during the summer.

According to La Repubblica, German side Borussia Dortmund could purchase Vlahovic from Fiorentina if they sell Norwegian striker Erling Haaland but other clubs around Italy and the rest of Europe would still be tempted to buy the Serbian if Dortmund don’t do so first.

Belotti has a contract with Torino until June 2022 and he is unlikely to renew his contract with the Granata.

In the likelihood that he leaves Turin, the Gigliati will join a list of clubs chasing after the Toro captain and use the money from a potential Vlahovic sale to acquire the 27-year-old.