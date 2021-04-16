Florenzi being followed by Inter

Inter are ready to make a move for Alessandro Florenzi, should Paris Saint-Germain decide not to make the full-back’s move a permanent one.

The 30-year-old is on loan at the French champions until the end of the season, after which he’ll return to Roma if Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t fancy making a permanent offer for him.

However, Antonio Conte is said to be sniffing around the experienced Italian defender as he looks to add depth to his Inter squad, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Florenzi, whose contract with the Giallorossi expires in 2023 will first be offered to his present loan club for €9 million but should they not see him as part of their plans then Nerazzurri will be first in line.

The fact that PSG are yet to send signals to Roma as to their intentions regarding Florenzi means that Inter are probably the front-runner to land the Azzurri man.