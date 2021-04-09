Former Juventus star Furino: Ten good games a year from Dybala is not enough

Giuseppe Furino, one of Juventus’ stars from the 1970s, has said that Argentinian forward Paulo Dybala does not perform consistently and he should be sold at the end of the season.

Dybala made his return to the Bianconeri squad after a knee injury and breaching COVID-19 regulations and he scored their second goal in the 2-1 victory against Napoli in Serie A on Wednesday evening.

However, one of the Juventus club stalwarts has not been impressed with the Argentinian forward’s performances in recent seasons.

“He was lucky, however, he has to do more,” Furino told Tuttosport.

“He cannot get away with ten good games a season. He is not useful and it is better to sell him.”

Furino lavished praised on Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini though, who equalled the former midfielder’s tally of 528 competitive matches with La Vecchia Signora.

“I am happy because he is a formidable player and this makes me even more proud,” he said.