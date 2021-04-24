Gabbiadini: I hope Ranieri stays at Sampdoria

Sampdoria forward Manolo Gabbiadini is hoping that Claudio Ranieri can remain at Il Doria beyond the 2020/21 season.

The contract of the 69-year-old will expire in June and there have been suggestions that he will leave the Ligurian club but the striker wants the club hierarchy to convince the veteran tactician to stay.

“I feel great around him but the decisions are not up to me,” Gabbiadini told Il Secolo XIX. “In a year and a half together with him, I can’t complain about anything.

“There is great esteem and respect, both as a coach and as a man. I hope he stays, but only the coach knows if it will go like this.”

Gabbiadini has scored twice and provided two assists in the last seven Serie A matches but he quashed any thoughts about returning to the Italy squad.

“I don’t think about it,” he said. “I started late this season and honestly now I only think about doing well with Sampdoria.

“We will try to catch up Sassuolo, even if it is not easy. I’m sure we will finish well.”