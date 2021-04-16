Gasperini the perfect fit for Juventus

Date: 16th April 2021 at 5:15pm
Gian Piero Gasperini is being touted as the perfect replacement for ahead of Sunday’s crunch match between and .

The Bianconeri sit one point and one place ahead of La Dea with both teams third and fourth respectively going into the decisive showdown that could help to cement either side’s place.

However, despite the size of the game, some are already looking forward to next season with Gasperini being called the fitting replacement for Pirlo, should he be axed by Juventus.

The Atalanta coach was head of youth at the Turin between 1994-2003 and one of the players to have played under him, Raffaele Palladino, has said that Gasperini is the ideal man for the job.

“If he [Gasperini] was at Juventus, he’d be the ideal man for the young players such as [Federico] Chiesa and [Dejan] Kuusevski,” Palladini told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The winner of Sunday afternoon’s 15:00 CEST kick-off between the two could result in the winner, should their be one, climbing to second place if AC Milan fail to get a positive results against Genoa, earlier that afternoon.

 

