Genoa starlet hints at AC Milan switch

Gianluca Scamacca has hinted that Sassuolo could sell him to AC Milan once he has concluded his loan spell with Genoa.

The Neroverdi value the 22-year-old at around €20-25 million and the Rossoneri could acquire him to be a back-up to 39-year-old striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Italian youth international also seemed confident about earning playing time at AC Milan despite having competition from such an illustrious teammate.

“A youngster must play as much as possible, stealing all the secrets,” Scamacca told SportWeek.

“It is clear that if you are the back-up to a champion who is, however, 38 years old, he cannot play all the time, the situation is different.

“It doesn’t bother me, on the contrary. For me, it is a stimulus. I play in Serie A, the dream of a lifetime. I only see beautiful things.”

Scamacca has scored nine goals in 24 competitive matches for Genoa in 2020/21 so far.