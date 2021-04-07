Gomez not over Atalanta exit: I’m too sad to watch them play, but I’m happy they’re doing well

Conor Clancy Date: 7th April 2021 at 11:53pm
Ex-Atalanta captain Papu Gomez has admitted that he still finds it hard to watch his former team, and feels saddened when he watches La Dea

Gomez departed for Sevilla in January, following a falling out with coach , and he still hasn’t gotten over the emotion of leaving.

“It’s hard for me to watch an Atalanta game,” Gomez told Sky Sport. “It hurts me to see my former teammates.

“I’m happy for them because they’re doing very well, but I can’t. That’s why I say that I’m sad. I hope that, with time, I can watch them more.”

The cause of Gomez’s exit remains something of a mystery. Beyond a fallout with Gasperini during a Champions League game, little is known about what really happened.

“I know that I’m not the culprit,” Gomez said. “We couldn’t continue like that, and I made the right decision.

“I’m happy and calm about the decision I made.”

The revealed that he had big offers from elsewhere, but he wanted to stay in Europe and compete at the highest level.

“I had great offers from MLS and Saudi Arabia,” Gomez said. “For a lot of money.

“There were people who wanted me to see me go there and to disappear, but Sevilla were a priority for me and I’m happy to have ended up here.

 

