Gosens on Cristiano Ronaldo snub: I felt ashamed and embarrassed

Atalanta’s Robin Gosens has admitted to feeling embarrassed by Cristiano Ronaldo’s refusal to exchange shirts after a game against Juventus.

The German full-back approached the Portuguese to ask for his shirt, only to be turned away in a less-than-kind fashion.

“After the game against Juventus, I tried to fulfill my dream of getting Ronaldo’s jersey,” Gosens recalled in his new biography ‘Dreams are Worthwhile’.

“After the final whistle I went to him, having not even gone to the fans to celebrate… but Ronaldo didn’t accept. I said: ‘Cristiano, can I have your shirt?’ He didn’t even look at me, he just said: ‘No!'”

“I was completely ashamed. I went away and I felt small. You know that moment when something embarrassing happens and you look around to see if anyone noticed it? That’s what I felt and I tried to hide it.”

As things stand, Atalanta are ahead of Juventus in the Serie A table. La Dea sit third while La Vecchia Signora are fourth.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s side do, however, have a game in hand against Napoli on Wednesday in their rearranged Round three meeting.