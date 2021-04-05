Gosens on Cristiano Ronaldo snub: I felt ashamed and embarrassed

Gosens on Cristiano Ronaldo snub: I felt ashamed and embarrassed
Conor Clancy Date: 5th April 2021 at 2:01pm
Written by:

Atalanta’s Robin has admitted to feeling embarrassed by Cristiano Ronaldo’s refusal to shirts after a game against .

The German full-back approached the Portuguese to ask for his shirt, only to be turned in a less-than-kind fashion.

“After the game against Juventus, I tried to fulfill my dream of getting Ronaldo’s ,” Gosens recalled in his new biography ‘Dreams are Worthwhile’.

“After the final whistle I went to him, having not even gone to the to celebrate… but Ronaldo didn’t accept. I said: ‘Cristiano, can I have your shirt?’ He didn’t even look at me, he just said: ‘No!'”

“I was completely ashamed. I went away and I felt small. You know that moment when something embarrassing happens and you look around to see if anyone noticed it? That’s what I felt and I tried to hide it.”

things stand, Atalanta are ahead of Juventus in the Serie A table. La Dea sit third while La Vecchia Signora are fourth.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s side do, however, have a game in hand against Napoli on Wednesday in their rearranged Round three meeting.

 

Related articles