Hateboer: I was mistranslated, my time at Atalanta isn’t over yet

Atalanta wing-back Hans Hateboer has said that he would like to play outside of Serie A one day but he is happy to remain in Serie A right now.

The 27-year-old had recently made some comments suggesting that he was leaving La Dea at the end of the season but the Dutchman clarified his comments about his future.

“It was translated badly,” Hateboer told L’Eco di Bergamo. “I simply said that, at some point, if there are offers from other countries, it may be time for a change.

“I don’t want to play in Italy forever and, in the future, I would like to test myself in England, Spain or Germany.

“I never said that that moment has come or that the period in Atalanta was over.”

Hateboer joined Atalanta from FC Groningen in the winter transfer window of 2017 and he has scored 10 goals as well as provided 17 assists in 159 competitive matches for La Dea.