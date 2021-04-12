Ibrahimovic allegedly breaks restrictions in Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic hasn’t had the best few days. The forward was sent off away to Parma for dissent, putting AC Milan into a spot of bother on Saturday.

Now allegedly breached the coronavirus restrictions in place in Milan in attending a meeting.

According to images posted by fanpage.it, Ibrahimovic broke the current rules in place in Lombardia – the region wherein Milan lies. Pictures published show Ibrahimovic in a restaurant, which was open to only those in attendance, and glasses of wine can be seen on the table. Around the table, a number are people are seated without any social distancing measures and no masks are being worn.

La Gazzetta dello Sport confirmed that the restaurant in question was Tano passami l’olio, which has one Michelin star, on Milan’s Via Petrarca. Although some reports have said that no food was consumed, Gazzetta’s report claims that lunch was held at 13:30 CEST and the bill cost around €300 per head.

Tano Simonato, the restaurant’s owner, has given his version of events.

“Ibra, Ignazio [Abate], and another dear friend came to see me for a couple of hours and then went home,” Simonato said. “It was a meeting between friends and they didn’t have lunch, we had a glass of wine.”

A number of months ago, Ibrahimovic was used in a promotional campaign organised by the regional government to raise awareness for coronavirus restrictions, in which he urged viewers to “use your head and respect the rules”.