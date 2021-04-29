Inter could ditch Nike for Adidas

Inter could switch kit manufacturer from Nike to Adidas for the 2022/23 season.

The Nerazzurri’s contract with Nike expires after the 2021/22 season, meaning Inter have a decision to make.

According to Milan-based newspaper Il Giornale, Suning could be eyeing up a switch to German brand Adidas instead.

After the launch of Inter’s new badge last month, it’s clear Inter’s owners are having a serious think about the club’s commercial image going forward.

Inter’s kit deal with Nike has been in place since 2013 and has seen the manufacturer earn around €200 million. That deal was an extension, as Nike have been making Inter’s kits since 1998.

With the Pirelli sponsorship ending too, Inter could look very different come 2022/23.