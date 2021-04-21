Inter draw at Spezia, still on track for the Scudetto

Inter failed to get all three points as they drew 1-1 with Spezia at the Stadio Alberto Ricco in their midweek Serie A match.

Diego Farias gave the home side an early lead against the Nerazzurri who then levelled through Croatian winger Ivan Perisic.

Despite the draw they still moved one step closer to clinching the title as cross-city rivals AC Milan had lost to Sassuolo earlier in the day allowing the gap to increase to ten points.

Spezia did the unexpected and took an early lead against the league leaders. Diego Farias tried his luck from the edge of the area and was rewarded as the ball found its way past Samir Handanovic.

Inter reacted as you would expect from a team close to their first league title in 11 years, pressing forward trying to get back on level terms. Eventually one of the many attacks down the right-hand side through Achraf Hakimi ended with a goal when his whipped cross was turned in by opposite wing-back Ivan Perisic.

Inter continued to dominate throughout the rest of the game but did not make the most of the chances they created with top goalscorer Romelu Lukaku having the best chance after breaking through one on one to then be denied by goalkeeper Ivan Provedel.

Inter continue their unbeaten run, extending it to 16 matches, with their eyes now firmly set on clinching the Scudetto as soon as possible.