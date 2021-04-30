Inter midfielder rejects Marseille move

Arturo Vidal has reportedly rejected a transfer to French giants Marseille and is keen to remain with Serie A leaders Inter beyond the 2020/21 Serie A season.

His former coach with the Chilean national team Jorge Sampaoli replaced Andre Villas-Boas as the tactician of the Ligue 1 side in February but that is not enough to persuade the 33-year-old to make the move to southern France.

According to La Provence, Vidal has a great rapport with Inter coach Antonio Conte, who he has known since they were at Juventus in the early 2010s, and he is happy to remain at the club despite limited game time in recent weeks.

Another sticking point is that the Chilean midfielder is expected to earn €6.5 million next season, a wage that Marseille is very unlikely to match.

Vidal has played 23 times in Serie A so far in 2020/21, scoring once and assisting twice.