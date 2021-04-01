Inter need one big sale this summer

Due to the financial situation of Inter’s Chinese owners, the club will have to make one big sale this summer to keep their finances in check.

The club are expecting to be in €130 million of debt by the end of the season, so a sale is required by June 30.

Big-money deals are likely to be less common this summer though, as everyone looks to tighten their belts because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The European Championship is also likely to slow down negotiations for players, which could see a major club getting one of Inter’s star players for a bargain price if the club have no choice but to sell.

It’s not clear who Inter will look to offload, but there is a lot of interest in Lautaro Martinez around Europe.