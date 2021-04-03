Inter player ratings: Barella carries Inter

Inter are even closer to being crowned Serie A champions after they edged past Bologna. It was a poor game lacking in clear chances, but Romelu Lukaku converted Alessandro Bastoni’s excellent cross to make the difference.

Inter are now eight points ahead of AC Milan with a game in hand over their city rivals. Both the Rossoneri and Juventus dropped points on Saturday.

Ratings:

Handanovic 6.5; Bastoni 7.5, Ranocchia 6, Skriniar 6; Young 5.5 (71′ Darmian 5.5), Eriksen 6 (61′ Gagliardini 5.5), Brozovic 6, Barella 7.5 (90′ Vecino N/A), Hakimi 6.5; Martinez 5.5 (71′ Sanchez 5.5), Lukaku 7.

Player of the match – Nicolo Barella

It was a game where almost every Inter player put in a very similar level of performance. Everyone did their jobs, without doing anything stand out. That being said, Nicolo Barella carried the ball forward excellently for Inter all evening. His decision-making in the final third was poorer than normal but, in the end, his side did enough.