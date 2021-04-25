Inter player ratings: Darmian makes the difference

Inter left it late but secured a 1-0 win over Hellas Verona at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday, as Matteo Darmian netted the winner.

The defender came off the bench to finish off a fine Achraf Hakimi pass and secure a first win in three matches for the Nerazzurri, after the Moroccan had earlier hit the post from a freekick.

Antonio Conte’s side are now just six points away from sealing a first Scudetto since 2010, and could wrap up the title even earlier if AC Milan lose against Lazio tomorrow.

Ratings:

Handanovic 5.5; Bastoni 6, De Vrij 6, Skriniar 6; Hakimi 7 (’79 D’Ambrosio N/A), Barella 6, Brozovic 6 (’79 Gagliardini), Eriksen 6.5 (’65 Sensi 6), Perisic 5.5 (’65 Darmian 7.5); Martinez 5.5 (’71 Sanchez 6), Lukaku 6

Player of the match: Matteo Darmian

After arriving on loan from Parma at the start of the season to little fanfare, the wing-back is quietly emerging into a key figure in Inter’s Scudetto charge. His coolness in front of goal made the difference and settled a tight match, while his reliability and energy from the bench helped to protect the win.