Inter Player Ratings: Darmian the unlikely hero

Inter secured their 11th straight Serie A win early on Sunday afternoon, seeing off Cagliari to move 11 points clear again after rivals AC Milan had closed the gap on Saturday.

Matteo Darmian was the unlikely match-winner for Antonio Conte’s team who now look odds-on to win the Scudetto and in doing so end Juventus’ nine-year domination.

Ratings:

Handanovic 6; Skriniar 6.5, De Vrij 6.5, Bastoni 6.5; Darmian 7.5 (84′ D’Ambrosio n/r), Sensi 7 (81′ Vecino n/r), Brozovic 6, Eriksen 7 (81′ Gagliardini n/r), Young 5.5 (69′ Hakimi 7); Sanchez 7 (69′ Lautaro 6), Lukaku 6.5

Player of the Match – Matteo Darmian

The former Parma man scored the winning goal and his second Serie A goal of the season. Darmian was lightly less offensive than Ashley Young on the other flank in the first half, but he was solid defensively and was the hero of the day.