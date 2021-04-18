Inter Player Ratings: Eriksen stands out

Inter saw their 11-game winning run come to an end as they held on against Napoli for a 1-1 draw.

There were some impressive passages for the away team and they were unlucky to hit the woodwork on several occasions, but they never did much to show they deserved to win the game. Antonio Conte’s side were more interested in preserving the point rather than chasing all three.

Ratings:

Handanovic 5; Bastoni 6, De Vrij 6.5, Skriniar 6; Darmian 5.5 (69′ Perisic 6), Eriksen 7.5 (83′ Gagliardini N/A), Brozovic 6, Barella 6.5, Hakimi 5.5; Martinez 6.5 (75′ Sanchez 6), Lukaku 5.5.

Player of the Match – Christian Eriksen

It wasn’t a vintage performance from Inter with many of their key players failing to show up. That being said, Christian Eriksen looked very assured in the middle. Most of Inter’s good attacking moves went through him, and his goal was superbly taken. Many players would have thought twice before hitting that shot, but he instinctively lashed it into the bottom corner.