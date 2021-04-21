Inter Player Ratings: Flying Hakimi

Inter surprisingly drew 1-1 with Spezia on Wednesday night at the Stadio Alberto Ricco.

The home side proved a tough nut to crack and held strong against the league leaders who were heavy favourites going into the match.

Ratings:

Handanovic 4.5; De Vrij 6, Skriniar 5.5, Bastoni 5.5; Hakimi 6.5, Barella 5.5, Brozovic 5.5, Eriksen 5.5 (73′ Sanchez 5.5), Perisic 6 (73′ Young 5.5); Martinez 5.5, Lukaku 5.5.

Player of the Match – Achraf Hakimi

The wing-back showed how valuable he is to this Inter side. Continuously breaking forward and supplying crosses from the right-hand side eventually led to his team scoring.

He is a major part of Inter’s attacking side as his teammates tried to find him and use his pace at every opportunity. His running ability is perfect for Antonio Conte’s counterattacking style and it shows if he is not on form or unavailable.