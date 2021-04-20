Inter prepare to leave Super League

Inter are set to leave the Super League, as participants continue to withdraw after backlash from supporters on Monday and Tuesday.

Protests across Europe, though largely in England, culminated with a protest at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge that forced the delay of their Premier League game against Brighton as supporters prevented the team bus from getting to the stadium.

By midnight on Tuesday, each of England’s six participants had announced their intentions to withdraw from the proposed tournament, and AC Milan were reported to be following suit.

Now, according to Tariq Panja – who was one of the first journalists to reveal that the Super League was to be announced on Sunday – Inter are ready to announce their withdrawal.

Inter Milan preparing to announce they no longer want any part of the European Super League. — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) April 20, 2021

As well, a source at the club told ANSA that “the project in its current state is no longer of interest to Inter”.