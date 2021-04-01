Inter step up interest in Napoli defender Maksimovic

Date: 1st April 2021 at 7:29pm
Inter are looking to overhaul their defence this summer and have targeted Napoli centre-back , available on a free at the end of the season.

The Nerazzurri are on course for a Scudetto since 2010 as they lead AC at the top of the Serie A table by six points with a game in hand, but attention has already begun to turn to next season.

According to Tuttosport, Inter are planning a revamp of their defence in a bid to challenge in the Champions League as well as domestically, with Maksimovic viewed as an ideal back-up to first choice trio Milan Skriniar, and Alessandro Bastoni.

The Serbia international is out of contract at the end of the season and has rejected all offers of renewal, with Napoli unwilling to match his €2.5 million per year wage demands, which would more than his existing salary.

Maksimovic is represented by agent Fabio Ramadani and Inter enjoy a strong working relationship with him, particularly as club captain Samir Handanovic is a client.

Meanwhile, Andrea Ranocchia is set to be released by the Nerazzurri at the end of his contract this summer and could be joined by and Ashley Young in being let go, as Conte plans an overhaul of his backline.

 

