Inter step up interest in Napoli defender Maksimovic

Inter are looking to overhaul their defence this summer and have targeted Napoli centre-back Nikola Maksimovic, available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Nerazzurri are on course for a Scudetto since 2010 as they lead AC Milan at the top of the Serie A table by six points with a game in hand, but attention has already begun to turn to next season.

According to Tuttosport, Inter are planning a revamp of their defence in a bid to challenge in the Champions League as well as domestically, with Maksimovic viewed as an ideal back-up to first choice trio Milan Skriniar, Stefan De Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni.

The Serbia international is out of contract at the end of the season and has rejected all offers of renewal, with Napoli unwilling to match his €2.5 million per year wage demands, which would more than double his existing salary.

Maksimovic is represented by agent Fabio Ramadani and Inter enjoy a strong working relationship with him, particularly as club captain Samir Handanovic is a client.

Meanwhile, Andrea Ranocchia is set to be released by the Nerazzurri at the end of his contract this summer and could be joined by Aleksandar Kolarov and Ashley Young in being let go, as Antonio Conte plans an overhaul of his backline.