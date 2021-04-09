Italy coach close to giving up on Zaniolo

Roberto Mancini is still a bit optimistic that Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo will play for Italy at the upcoming European Championship.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has not played for Gli Azzurri since injuring his knee in September 2020 and it was advised that he would be ruled out for the Euros after a check-up in Austria.

However, the Italy coach still holds hope for the Roma starlet, and even if Zaniolo misses out on the tournament, he will still have place in the squad in the future.

“Let’s wait a bit,” Mancini told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “I know that there is a 70 percent chance that he will not make it, but he must stay calm.

“He has a long career ahead of him, he must not force himself. We will follow him to the end.”

Italy will host Turkey in the opening match of the European Championship on June 11 in the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.