Italy continue to climb FIFA rankings

Italy’s impressive form under Roberto Mancini means the Azzurri are rising up the FIFA rankings rapidly.

Italy won all three of their World Cup qualifiers in the international break, meaning they’ll rise to seventh on the list, overtaking Argentina, Uruguay, and Mexico at once. This is impressive considering when Mancini took over, the Azzurri were ranked 21st.

Italian football hit rock bottom in 2017 when they failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, but Mancini has steadily rebuilt the side, helped by an influx of young talent.

Belgium remain at the top of the men’s rankings, with France and Brazil behind them