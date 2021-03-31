Italy player ratings: Sensi the saviour

Conor Clancy Date: 1st April 2021 at 12:33am
For the third time this international break, Italy claimed a 2-0 win, this time claiming three points away to Lithuania.

The flattered Gli Azzurri, though, and the second didn’t come until a frustrated Ciro Immobile converted a penalty with the game’s last kick, with Stefano Sensi having opened the scoring.

Ratings:

Donnarumma 6; Toloi 6.5, 6, 5.5 (89′ Acerbi n/r), Emerson 5 (55′ Spinazzola 6); Pessina 5.5 (Barella 5.5), Locatelli 6, 4.5 (46′ Sensi 6.5), 5, Immobile 5, 5 (46′ Chiesa 6).

Player of the Match – Stefano Sensi:

The Inter midfielder had made an instant impact earlier, scoring almost immediately after coming off the bench at half time, and it was he who made the biggest difference of all the players on the .

 

