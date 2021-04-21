Joao Pedro allows Cagliari to dream of survival

Cagliari beat Udinese 1-0 in Friuli on Wednesday to secure a second consecutive win as they continue their unlikely hunt for Serie A survival.

The match-winner – a goal of massive importance for Cagliari – came via the right boot of Casteddu talisman Joao Pedro from the 12-yard mark after referee Marco Guida had awarded a penalty for handball.

The first half ended goalless after both sides had gone toe-to-toe, with Cagliari having the better of the chances. Leonardo Pavoletti hit the post and Joao Pedro saw a goal ruled out by VAR as Leonardo Semplici’s men pushed.

Captain Joao Pedro scored from the spot with what was his 14th goal of the season – four of which have come from through penalties – to give Casteddu the lead early in the second half.

Udinese pushed and hit the woodwork via the head of substitute Ilija Nestorovski. Luca Gotti’s men persisted as the game went on but couldn’t quite find a leveller, despite a couple of good chances.

The three points could prove to be monumental for Cagliari on a night in which Torino and Benevento drew away at Bologna and Genoa respectively, meaning that Cagliari are now just three points behind both as the season draws to an exciting end.