Jorge Mendes working on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus exit

Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t entirely happy at Juventus, and that has been seen clearly in recent weeks with his post-match antics, which has only fuelled the constant rumours about an exit from Turin this summer.

The Portuguese forward has been angry, and constantly looks as though his nose has been put out of joint. Add Juventus’ struggles and doubts hanging over their participation in next season’s Champions League, and his future is very much up in the air.

A possible return to Manchester United

The option to return to Real Madrid has been taken off the table, so Cristiano is considering other options. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United would be a move that the player would have an interest in, and Jorge Mendes is considering a move to Old Trafford to get him out of Turin.

The Italian publication have said that the Premier League giants, and members of the failed Super League, are considering a move for the player and that coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given the green light to the idea.

There are, however, obstacles in the way of the deal. First is Cristiano’s salary, which he would have to reduce to return to Manchester. The second is Juventus’ willingness to let him leave.

Mendes has already gotten to work in an attempt to get the move to happen as the player is an unfortunate part of a Juventus side who, for the first time since 2011, aren’t going to win the Serie A title.

With Florentino Perez having ruled out a return to Spain for the No.7, Manchester United are the current frontrunners to sign him should he leave this summer.