Juan Cuadrado: Juventus’ underappreciated Mr. Reliable

Juventus were perhaps rather fortunate to have left Florence with a point after drawing 1-1 with Fiorentina on Sunday afternoon.

If it wasn’t for the frame of the goal, a couple of saves from Wojciech Szczesny despite his shakiness at times, and some desperate defending from Giorgio Chiellini, the Gigliati would have won convincingly.

A spectacular Alvaro Morata goal cancelled out Dusan Vlahovic’s penalty for the Viola and the strike from the Bianconeri striker came from a long pass from Juan Cuadrado.

The 32-year-old Colombian international has been arguably one of the unsung heroes at Juventus for the last few years. At times, he can be dismissed as a speed merchant by detractors, but he has often displayed versatility and commitment throughout his time in Turin.

Cuadrado currently leads Serie A for the most assists with 10 for the 2020/21 season, including three in the last two league matches. Although under-fire Bianconeri coach Andrea Pirlo can count on a number of options on the right flank depending on his formation, the experienced Colombian is a mainstay of the team.

Despite being on the wrong side of 30, he is still a quick player, boasts plenty of energy, and he can cover the whole right flank if necessary. He can supply plenty of crosses and he has been given more responsibility to deliver the ball from set-pieces.

Against Fiorentina, Juventus struggled to get into the game in the first half, and most of their possession was futile in the second half. They had difficulty breaking through the middle but Cuadrado provided a far greater attacking threat on the wing.

Cuadrado arrived on loan at Juventus from Chelsea in the summer of 2015, and in the early stages of the 2015/16 campaign, he was one of La Vecchia Signora’s best performers alongside another new signing in Paulo Dybala.

Once the team found their feet again in their second season under Massimiliano Allegri, the Colombian still remained a consistent performer. More illustrious names arrived at the club, but he was bought outright in 2017 and remained a player that Juve coaches can trust on the right wing.

Cuadrado can play as a right-winger, right wing-back, or even at right-back. He might try the odd feint or trick but the experienced wide man is better off when he keeps it simple.

He might not go down as one of the club’s legends but he has been a more-than-dependable option for the Bianconeri during an incredibly successful era.