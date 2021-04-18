Juventus, AC Milan and Inter involved as European Super League announced

AC Milan, Inter, and Juventus are the Italian representatives among the 12 clubs who expressed their interest to join the breakaway European Super League.

The news was confirmed on Sunday evening, with each of the clubs involved issuing statements, as well as one from the Super League itself.

“Twelve of Europe’s leading football clubs have today come together to announce they have agreed to establish a new mid-week competition, the Super League, governed by its founding clubs,” the official Super League statement read.

The competition’s format will see 20 teams included, with 15 being fixed and five places up for grabs each season, and the clubs insist that they will continue to take part in their respective domestic competitions as well.

UEFA, though, go against that claim and insist that they will be banned from participating in competitions under their jurisdiction.

“The clubs concerned will be banned from playing in any other competition at domestic, European or world level,” UEFA said. “And their players could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams.”

The new competition, which plans to begin in August, has Real Madrid president Florentino Perez as its first chairman, while Juventus’ Andrea Agnelli is vice-chairman and has left his role as chairman of The European Club Association.