Juventus and Milan won’t play in Champions League if they stay in Super League

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has said that Juventus and AC Milan will be banned from the Champions League next season if they do not leave the Super League.

The two Italian giants are still in it with Spanish clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona, but while the Bianconeri have been strong on their stance, the Rossoneri had released a statement on their official website which did not clearly state that they were leaving the competition, though Forza Italian Football have been told that the club themselves believe their departure was implicit in the statement.

“It is clear that the clubs have to decide whether they are part of a Super League or they are European clubs,” Ceferin said as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“If they want to be part of the Super League, it is clear that they cannot play in the Champions League.

“As far as I am concerned, the position of clubs that have admitted their mistake and abandoned the project is different from those that still do not want to believe that that idea is dead.”