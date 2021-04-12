Juventus could look to shift Dybala this summer

With Paulo Dybala’s contract set to expire in Turin in 2022, Juventus are considering using the Argentine in order to bring in new players in the summer.

Dybala is yet to renew his contract at the Allianz Stadium, and the club are keen to avoid finding themselves in a situation wherein they could lose him for nothing at the end of next season.

As such, Italian media outlets are suggesting that he could be used as a bargaining chip when this summer’s transfer window opens. He could either be used to raise money, or as something of a makeweight in negotiations for another player.

The Bianconeri are thought to be on the lookout for a forward, particularly with Cristiano Ronaldo’s future being far from certain, and have been linked with both Harry Kane and Mauro Icardi.

Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele has also been linked with a move to Turin, though his newfound form under Ronald Koeman in 2021 makes his exit less likely than it had looked. A Turin return for Paul Pogba might be on the cards, while Real Madrid’s want-away midfielder Isco is another they’re thought to be interested in.