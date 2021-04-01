Juventus defenders Bonucci and Demiral test positive for COVID-19

Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci has entered a period of self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

The defender contracted the virus on international duty with Italy this week, with Juventus taking to their official website to confirm that he had tested positive upon returning to training with the Bianconeri on Thursday.

Bonucci was sent home and now faces a mandatory period of isolation of up to 10 days, ruling him out of the Derby della Mole against Torino in Serie A on Saturday and Juventus’ rearranged clash against Napoli on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old featured in Italy’s opening two 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, 2-0 victories over Northern Ireland and Bulgaria respectively, but sat out Wednesday’s win over Lithuania by the same scoreline.

Meanwhile, fellow centre-back Merih Demiral has also tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from international duty with Turkey and will self-isolate, leaving Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs De Ligt as Juventus’ only options at centre-back.