Juventus Player Ratings: Chiellini’s fight not enough

Juventus lost 1-0 to direct rivals Atalanta on Sunday afternoon, slipping down to fourth place in Serie A.

Despite not having a terrible performance, they will be disappointed with the attacking threat they offered as going forward they did not create as much as they would have liked considering the calibre of players they had on the pitch.

Ratings:

Szczesny 5.5; Cuadrado 6, Chiellini 6, De Ligt 6, Alex Sandro 6; McKennie 5.5,(77′ Arthur N/A), Rabiot 5.5, Bentancur 5.5, Chiesa 5, (58′ Danilo 5.5); Dybala 5, ( 68′ Kulusevski5.5 ), Morata 5.

Player of the Match – Giorgio Chiellini

The captain was rock solid at the back nullifying Duvan Zapata for the whole game, marking his 400th Serie A appearance for La Vecchia Signora. He defended brilliantly and also found himself occasionally surging forward attempting to help the uninspired front line. Unfortunately, his desire and attitude was on the wrong side of the result but he put in a performance you would expect from a real leader.