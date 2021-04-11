Juventus Player Ratings: Chiesa leads the way

Juventus took all three points in a 3-1 win against Genoa on Sunday. Dejan Kulusevski, Alvaro Morata and Weston McKennie scored the goals to keep the Bianconeri pushing Milan for a second-place finish.

But it was Federico Chiesa who shone brightest for the Bianconeri, putting in yet another impressive performance.

Ratings:

Szczesny 6; Cuadrado 6.5 (Alex Sandro 5.5),De Ligt 5.5, Chiellini 5.5, Danilo 6; Kulusevski 6.5 ( Mckennie 6), Bentancur 5.5, Rabiot 5.5 (Ramsey n/a), Chiesa 7 ( Artur n/a), Ronaldo 5.5, Morata 6 (Dybala 5.5)

Player of the Match: Federico Chiesa

The young Italian was the standout performer for the Bianconeri. In a game where the majority of the team were happy to do the minimum to secure the win, Chiesa kept his intensity high for the whole time he was on the pitch.

On the ball he was dangerous taking on his opponents creating problems for the Genoa defence and off the ball his work rate was second to none running back, pressing forward to steal the ball numerous times and one of those lead to the move finishing with a goal. He is really starting to become irreplaceable for Andrea Pirlo.