Juventus player ratings: Cristiano Ronaldo’s struggles continue

Juventus drew 1-1 away in their Round 33 match against Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday afternoon.

The Bianconeri were on the back foot in the first half and perhaps should have been losing by more than one goal. A spectacular Alvaro Morata effort cancelled out Dusan Vlahovic’s penalty.

The draw leaves Juventus in third place with 66 points and keeps them in the Champions League spots for now while Fiorentina are 14th with 34 points and are edging closer to safety.

Ratings:

Szczesny 6.5; De Ligt 5.5, Bonucci 5 (46′ Kulusevski 5.5), Chiellini 6.5; Cuadrado 7, Ramsey 4.5 (69′ McKennie 5.5), Bentancur 5, Rabiot 5, Alex Sandro 5.5; Dybala 4.5 (46′ Morata 6.5), Cristiano Ronaldo 5.

Player of the Match – Juan Cuadrado:

The experienced Colombian worked hard all game but his influence on the match became greater in the second half. The equaliser came from his long pass to Morata, he used his pace and trickery to beat defenders, he would put in crosses, and he was entrusted with deliveries from dead-balls.