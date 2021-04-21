Juventus Player Ratings: Sandro the saviour

Juventus had to fight from behind to beat Parma 3-1 at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday evening and it took an Alex Sandro brace for the Old Lady to get themselves ahead.

After what had been a turbulent few days for the Bianconeri, things only looked to be getting worse when Gaston Brugman put the Crociati ahead in the first half, but the Brazilian scored two minutes before and after half time to send Juventus on their way to three points that allowed them to close in on AC Milan after they had lost against Sassuolo.

Ratings:

Buffon 5; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt 6.5, Alex Sandro 7.5; Cuadrado (74′ Kulusevski n/r), Bentancur (74′ Rabiot n/r), Arthur (87′ Bernardeschi n/r), McKennie (74′ Ramsey n/r); Dybala (84′ Morata n/r), Cristiano Ronaldo 4.

Player of the Match – Alex Sandro

He won’t often score two goals in a game for Juventus, and it was no surprise that this was his first Serie A brace for the club. After their loss at Atalanta on Sunday, Juventus needed to win and they wouldn’t have managed it had it not been for the wing-back.