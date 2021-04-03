Juventus player ratings: Subpar Szczesny

Juventus’ title chances took another blow on Saturday as they could only manage a draw away to cross-city rivals Torino.

Federico Chiesa and Cristiano Ronaldo got themselves on the scoresheet, but both Wojciech Szczesny and Dejan Kulusevski had games to forget.

Ratings:

Szczesny 5; Cuadrado 5.5, De Ligt 5, Chiellini 5, Alex Sandro 5 (87′ Rabiot n/r; Kulusevski 4.5 (71′ Bernadeschi 5.5), Danilo 5 (71′ Ramsey 5.5), Bentancur 6, Chiesa 6.5; Morata 5, Cristiano Ronaldo 6.5.

Player of the Match – Federico Chiesa

Juventus’ season hasn’t gone to plan, but things would be a whole lot worse without Federico Chiesa. He missed an early chance that he should have done more with, but made up for it son after with the opener.

It was a game of very few positives for Juventus, but Chiesa gave them something to take from the evening.