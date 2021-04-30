Juventus president meets cousin requesting funds

Andrea Agnelli reportedly had a meeting with Juventus majority stakeholder and cousin John Elkann about injecting more capital into the club.

Elkann is the chairman and CEO of Exor, the holding company that has most of the shares in the Bianconeri, and he spoke to Agnelli at Continassa about the decline in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuttosport reports that Juventus lost €113.7 million in the first half of the 2020/21 season and those losses are expected to become great for the second half of the campaign.

With the budget expected to be in the red, there is the consideration for a second increase in capital after €300m was injected into the club in January 2020.

The increase in capital is likely to help the club pay off any debts than to revolutionise the squad despite their run of nine consecutive Serie A titles being expected to end this season.

Juventus are equal third in the Italian league with Napoli with 66 points in 33 matches.