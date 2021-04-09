Juventus reject Manchester United approach for Kulusevski

Manchester United reportedly want to acquire Dejan Kulesevski from Juventus but the Bianconeri are refusing to sell the Swedish starlet.

The 20-year-old was purchased from Atalanta for €35 million in January 2020 but remained on loan at Parma for the remainder of the 2019/20 Serie A season.

Despite his struggles with La Vecchia Signora so far, the Italian giants still see him as an important asset and they do not want to offload him yet.

Corriere Torino reports that Juventus want to raise €100m as dictated by the needs of their budget but they do not want to sell a couple of their most promising youngsters to do so.

La Vecchia Signora want to keep a hold of Dutch defender Matthijs De Ligt, who has been linked with Barcelona, but they also want Kulusevski to remain in Turin and no advances from Manchester United will not convince them to sell the Sweden international.

Kulusevski has scored three goals and provided one assist in 26 Serie A matches this season.