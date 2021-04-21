Juventus “remain convinced” of Super League’s soundness

Juventus are standing by the idea of the creation of a European Super League, though they have conceded that the current project is unlikely to be carried out in its current form.

By Wednesday afternoon, only AC Milan, Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona remained of the 12 founder clubs that announced the proposed tournament on Sunday evening.

Inter withdrew from the tournament on Wednesday, while AC Milan released a vague statement that was widely taken as them doing the same, and Juventus followed the Rossoneri with a statement of their own.

It read: “With reference to the press release published by Juventus Football Club S.p.A. on 19 April 2021, relating to the proposed creation of the Super League, and the ensuing public debate, the issuer clarifies to be aware of the request and intentions otherwise expressed by certain clubs to withdraw from this project, although the necessary procedures envisaged by the agreement among the clubs have not been completed.

“In this context, while Juventus remains convinced of the soundness of the project’s sport, commercial and legal premises, it believes that at present there are limited chances that the project be completed in the form originally conceived.

“Juventus remains committed to pursuing the creation of long-term value for the Company and the entire football industry.”

Juventus, then, are still determined to find a workable Super League-type model to explore in the future.