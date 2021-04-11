Juventus secure routine win over Genoa

Juventus beat Genoa 3-1 at the Allianz Stadium in their Serie A meeting on Sunday afternoon to stay latched on to AC Milan who had won at Parma on Saturday.

Goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Alvaro Morata were followed up by Gianluca Scamacca scoring for Genoa and second-half substitute Weston McKennie added the third for Juventus.

The win follows up the midweek victory against Napoli to solidify their place in the top four and keep the pressure on Milan for the second spot.

Juventus were quick out of the blocks, full of energy, taking the game to Genoa. Their fast start was rewarded within the first five minutes when Dejan Kulusevski found the top corner following great wing play from Juan Cuadrado.

The Bianconeri scored their second goal midway through the first half. Federico Chiesa showed his pace striding from his own half, taking advantage of the space left by the Genoa defenders. The winger ended his run with a shot at goal which was followed up by Cristiano Ronaldo who somehow only hit the post from close range but Alvaro Morata came rushing in to sweep the ball past Mattia Perin.

The second half started in the same manner as the first but it was Genoa who made the quick start, getting a goal back. Gianluca Scamacca was left unmarked to head home from a corner.

Despite the home side having some difficulties in the second half they find a way to score a third. Danilo threaded a defence-splitting pass to Weston McKennie, who had just replaced Kulusevski, and he went on to slot the ball past the goalkeeper.

Genoa gave their all in the second half but just could not convert the few chances they managed to create, allowing Juventus to close out the game and secure the victory.