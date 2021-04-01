Juventus to use De Sciglio as a makeweight for Depay or Aouar

Juventus and Lyon are expected to meet later this week to discuss the future of Mattia De Sciglio.

The 28-year-old has spent the season on loan in France, and Lyon seem keen to sign him on a permanent basis.

Given transfers will be tougher than usual this summer, this could give Juve an advantage when trying to sign some of Lyon’s heavily sought-after players.

Attacking midfielder Houssem Aouar very nearly signed for Arsenal last summer, but Juve could pursue him as part of a De Sciglio deal. The other high-profile target could be Memphis Depay. In a summer where Juve are likely to need some new forwards, Depay could be a smart option.

A more long-term option is 17-year-old Rayan Cherki. The attacking midfielder has impressed since breaking into the first team at Lyon, and is expected to move to one of Europe’s top sides in the future.