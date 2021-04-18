Lazio edge Benevento in stormy eight-goal thriller

An eight-goal thriller ended with Lazio edging a win against Benevento at the Stadio Olimpico under stormy weather that matched the contest in the capital.

Own goals from Fabio Depaoli and Lorenzo Montipo, three goals from the strikers – two for Ciro Immobile and one for Joaquin Correa – were the reasons behind the three points. Meanwhile, Benevento fought back with a goal from Marco Sau, a penalty from Nicolas Viola and a header from Kamil Glik.

Ciro Immobile was close to scoring early only for him to head it off the post. The Italian was back at it again five minutes later as the hosts’ pressure paid off. An interception in the final third from Lucas Leiva, handing off to Joaquin Correa, laid it off to the captain who put the final touch to open the scoring.

Immobile was having a good day at work and made it two not long later. Joaquin Correa made it three with a penalty sent straight down the middle ten minutes before half time.

It wasn’t the last eventful moment of the opening 45 as, with seconds left, Sau tightened the margin with a brilliant curler from just inside the box to make it 3-1.

The second half started like the first. Lazio’s constant pressure being crucial once again. Luis Alberto recovered the ball in midfield and sent Lazio attacking duo on goal as they found each other with Correa ending the move with the fourth goal for the hosts.

As more rain poured, more drama took place. VAR saw two penalties given – one at each end. Lazio’s was missed by Immobile, while Nicolas Viola capitalised for the visitors, making it 4-2 just after the hour mark.

More VAR controversy came as a third for Filippo Inzaghi’s men was ruled out. Though with five minutes left, Kamil Glik scored a very similar replica of the overruled goal to make it three for Gli Stregoni.

A Lazio counterattack killed the game in the 95th minute as an exhausted Immobile scored the fifth to confirm the victory.

Despite the relentless efforts from the visitors, the three points were collected by Lazio as they approach a European spot. With them now one point away from Napoli who will be facing Inter later on Sunday.