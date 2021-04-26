Lazio Player Ratings: Correa at the double

Lazio announced themselves as serious contenders for Champions League qualification on Monday night, with a comprehensive 3-0 win over AC Milan in Serie A at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The Rossoneri, Napoli and Juventus occupy third to fifth place with 66 points each, but the Biancocelesti are now just five points behind them with a game in hand, after a Joaquin Correa brace and a late Ciro Immobile goal secured victory.

Ratings:

Reina 7.5; Marusic 6.5, Radu 6, Acerbi 6.5, Lazzari 7; Lulic 6.5 (Fares 6.5 ), Lucas Leiva 7 (Cataldi n/r) , Milinkovic-Savic 6.5, Alberto 6.5 (Akpa Akpro n/r); Correa 8.5 (Pereira 6), Immobile 7.5 (Muriqi n/r).

Player of the Match – Joaquin Correa

The Argentine gave Lazio the lead within 90 seconds of kick-off and could have had a hat-trick before the break, only for his own wasteful finishing to save Milan. However, another quick start from the attacker after half-time saw him add a second on 51 minutes and shortly after forced Gianluigi Donnarumma into a fine low save.