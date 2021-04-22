Lazio Player Ratings: Immobile impresses despite heavy defeat

Lazio were hit for five by Napoli as they were beaten 5-2 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The Biancocelesti were 4-0 down in the second half, but goals from Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic gave them hope of a comeback that never materialised.

Ratings:

Reina 4.5; Radu 5.5, Acerbi 6, Marusic 6; Fares 6 (64′ Lulic 6), Alberto 6 (64′ Pereira 6.5), Leiva 5 (58′ Cataldi 6), Milinkovic-Savic 7 (83′ Akpa-Akpro N/A), Lazzari 6.5; Immobile 7.5 (83′ Muriqi N/A), Correa 6.

Player of the Match – Ciro Immobile

Despite being 2-0 after 11 minutes, Lazio spent most of the first half looking the most likely to score. They created a series of good opportunities and entered the box with ease. Most of these moves went through Immobile, and it was inevitable he would score at some point. In the second half he was put through by Andreas Pereira and expertly swept the ball beyond Alex Meret.