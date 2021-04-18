Lazio player ratings: Immobile leads by example

Lazio sealed all three points in a dramatic contest against Benevento at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday afternoon, claiming a 5-3 win.

Ciro Immobile bagged twice on a chaotic day in the capital, helping his side on their way before sealing the win in stoppage time.

Ratings:

Reina 6; Marusic 5.5, Acerbi 6.5, Radu 5, Lazzari 6.5, Milinkovic-Savic 7, Lucas 6.5 (57′ Parolo), Luis Alberto 7 (70′ Akpa-Akpro), Fares 6.5 (57′ Lulic), Correa 7.5 (70′ Muriqi), Immobile 8.

Player of the match – Ciro Immobile

The captain stepped up for his team, scoring twice to help them on their way. Simone Inzaghi’s side were good across the board in attack, but Immobile was the standout with his brace.