Lazio Player Ratings: Milinkovic-Savic saves the day

Lazio sealed a difficult and late 1-0 win away against Hellas Verona. It was far from being the most exciting 90 minutes, though it kept us on the edge of our seats. Both teams opted with a similar approach to the game making it all interesting only one winner in the end nevertheless.

An indeed tactical contest ended with one late goal to separate the sides, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s much-anticipated header gifted the three points to the Biancocelesti.

Ratings:

Reina 7; Marusic 7.5, Acerbi 8, Radu 7.5; Akpa Akpro 7 (83′ Parolo n/r), Milinkovic-Savic 7.5, Lucas 7 (83′ Escalante n/r), Luis Alberto 7 (75′ Pereira n/r), Fares 6 (75′ Lulic n/r); Caicedo 6 (68′ Muriqi n/r), Immobile 6.5.

Player of the match – Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

The Serbian scored his seventh Serie A goal of the season, his first in two games. A Stefan Radu long ball found his head in a crowded box in the 92nd minute. Sergej rose above the pack and guided it to the net.

It was a tough offensive plan for the Biancocelesti, the hosts man marked the Lazio players all over the pitch making it challenging to get through the lines. Though, thanks to the slight difference in formations, Milinkovic-Savic was able to roam around with more freedom around the final third throughout the 90 minutes. In the end, he capitalised with a dash in the box that allowed him to secure the three points.