Lazio to battle Inter for Napoli defender

Nikola Maksimovic will leave Napoli at the end of the season and Lazio will battle with Inter for the defender’s signature.

The 29-year-old joined the Partenopei in the summer of 2017 but he has failed to establish himself as a regular in the Ciucciarelli backline.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Lazio sporting director Igli Tare and coach Simone Inzaghi want to strengthen the Aquile defence and they are convinced that Maksimovic is their man.

The Biancocelesti are planning to offer the Serbian international a four-year contract and they hope that its length will be enough to persuade him to join the club from Rome.

Maksimovic has played 99 competitive matches for Napoli since he joined from Torino in 2017, including 17 games so far in the 2020/21 Serie A season.

The Serbian centre-back featured in the Partenopei’s victory in the 2020 Coppa Italia Final against Juventus but he did not play in the defeat to the Bianconeri in the Supercoppa Italiana.