Liverpool keen on Correa

Joaquin Correa looks set to leave Lazio for a cut-price fee, with Liverpool the likeliest destination.

The 26-year-old Argentinian forward was set to leave for Juventus last summer but the lack of a pre-season put an end to that with Biancocelesti owner Claudio Lotito refusing to allow the move without finding a replacement.

However, the forward – who has scored three goals in 21 Serie A appearances this season – wants out with the Reds said to be the club most interested, according to Il Messaggero.

Correa has a release clause of €80 million but €40 million would probably be enough to land the attacker, who is also said to be keen on a move to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Following his €15 million move from Sevilla in 2018, Correa has managed to find the net 17 times in 85 Serie A games for the Aquile.