Locatelli heaps praise on De Zerbi

Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli has described how Roberto De Zerbi’s management of him has helped him reach new heights.

It’s taken longer than many expected for Locatelli to reach this point in his career, where a move to an elite side feels likely.

In an interview with Corriere dello Sport, he explained how early in his Sassuolo career, De Zerbi wasn’t starting him as much as he’d have liked.

“When you are young you can make mistakes and I did,” Locatelli said. “I thought I had to play all the time and instead I was on the bench.”

He then praised his coach, stating there is nothing but respect between the two: “He is one of the best coaches around, and with him you learn a lot. My confidence has grown and now I am more sure of my possibilities.”

These ‘possibilities’ that Locatelli speaks of potentially refer to a big transfer to either Juventus or Manchester City, as has been touted by many over the past few weeks. He’s the most valuable asset in the Neroverdi’s talented squad, and they’ll likely be receiving some big offers in the summer.