Lotito open to selling Luis Alberto due to player’s ‘lack of desire’

Lazio president Claudio Lotito would be willing to part ways with star midfielder Luis Alberto but has slapped a huge €70 million price tag on the Spaniard’s head.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder signed for Lazio from Liverpool for just €4 million in 2016 so any sale would ultimately lead to a sizeable profit.

The No.10 has managed eight goals in 29 Serie A starts this season, but has lacked in the department in which he usually excels: getting assists. His first of the campaign came in the Biancocelesti’s last outing against AC Milan, which saw Lazio win 3-0.

According to Il Messaggero, the midfielder’s attitude is what is really annoying Lotito as his talent is still unquestionable.

“His ankle is playing up, but his lack of desire is the main thing,” Il Messaggero wrote. “Not only his famous ‘Lazio buy a plane but don’t pay us’ quote at the start of the season, but most recently his launching of the Lazio shirt after being substituted against Benevento.

“He’s not a typically nice guy. He’s a silent leader. He’s tied to a €3 million contract renewal but Lotito hasn’t forgotten the things he’s said and done, and he only got back in the side thanks to the hard work of [Simone] Inzaghi and [Angelo] Peruzzi.”